Dubai Electricity and Water Authority receives LEED Platinum Rating for green buildings

DUBAI, 24th April, 2021 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority's (DEWA) Distribution Power Division Complex in Al Ruwayyah has received the Platinum Rating for green buildings from Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED v4) awarded by the US Green Building Council (USGBC), achieving 86 points. This is a new global recognition of DEWA's success in implementing the highest international standards in green buildings. "We are committed to the highest standards of sustainability and efficiency in all our projects and initiatives. The Distribution Power Division Complex receiving the Platinum Rating for green buildings from LEED highlights DEWA's sustainability efforts. This supports the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which outlines an integrated roadmap for urban development based on sustainable development, to make Dubai the world's best place to live. It also supports the Dubai Demand Side Management Strategy, which aims to reduce 30% of electricity and water consumption by 2030, as well as DEWA's vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA. Dubai is the first city in the Arab World and the MENA region to receive this prestigious certification. Abdullah Obaidullah, Executive Vice President of Water and Civil at DEWA said that the Complex adds to DEWA's growing list of green buildings. These include the Sustainable Building in Al Quoz, the first sustainable government building in the UAE and the largest government building in the world to receive the Platinum Rating for green buildings by the USGBC, the Innovation Centre, the R & D Centre, the Smart Grid Station, and Data Hub Integrated Solutions (Moro). He added that the Distribution Power Division Complex saves nearly 30% of energy, 51.46% of indoor water, and 60% of outdoor water compared to conventional buildings. 41% of the building materials have an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) and 26% of the building material have Cradle to Cradle/Health Product Declaration certificates. The Complex features a 663KW solar photovoltaic system. Rashid Bin Humaidan, Executive Vice President of Distribution Power at DEWA, said that the Distribution Power Division Complex building provides a healthy work environment to enhance the happiness of employees through several features. These include maintaining the highest indoor air quality through a high-efficiency air filtering system, and periodic CO2 measurement and monitoring. The building includes parking for 1,335 vehicles, three happiness lounges, a nursery, and a library. It also includes 36,754 square feet of green areas on its rooftop that are easily accessible by employees, in addition to facilities that support DEWA's value-added services to its employees.