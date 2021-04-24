Turkish expert says China's Belt, Road Initiative can alter regional balance in West Asia

(MENAFN)China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) can modify the regional balance in West Asia and other parts of the world, including South Asia and Africa. Tehran Times quoted Oral Toga as saying that "This project has the potential to change the regional balance not only of the Middle East (West Asia) but also other parts of the world, from South Asia to Africa, with the new trading routes it creates." The BRI is rising as a vital lynchpin in China's efforts to create a maritime and continental zone of activity in Asia. Experts stated that the BRI project is going to modify the economic and strategic landscape in the region and beyond.