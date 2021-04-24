Jordan's jewelry exports to U.S. up 200pct in Q1 of 2021

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Apr. 24 (Petra) -- Jordan's gem and jewelry exports to the United States jumped by 200 per cent in the first quarter of the current year, totaling JD30 million against JD10 million in the corresponding period of 2020.Head of the Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI) Fathi Jaghbeer said the major growth in jewelry exports to the U.S. is a major indicator that Jordanian industrialists have been pursuing greater product diversity in their dealings with U.S. markets while capitalizing on a free trade pact between the countries.Speaking to Petra on Saturday, Jaghbeer said the number of Amman-registered jewelry businesses stand at 125 employing about 1,601 individuals.Highlighting some of the chamber's totals for the first quarter of the current year, he noted that the gross value of all Jordanian exports to U.S. market in the three-month period amount to JD205 million from around JD137 in the same period of 2020.With regard to the chamber's total exports to all countries of the world, Jaghbeer pointed out that they picked up by 14.5 per cent in the first three months of 2021, totaling JD1.165 billion against JD1.018 billion in the same period last year. AA 24/04/2021 16:16:30 MENAFN24042021000117011021ID1101976019