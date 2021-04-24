People in Qatar can see supermoon on Monday: QCH

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: The Qatar Calendar House (QCH) has announced that the full moon of the holy month of Ramadan this year will be completely different, as the full moon this year, known as "supermoon", will appear approximately 14 percent larger than the usual full moon, and 30 percent more luminous, because it's a bit closer to the earth - about 358,000 kilometers from the center of the earth. Dr Bashir Marzouq, astronomer at the QCH, said that the residents of Qatar can enjoy seeing and observing the supermoon phenomenon with naked eye from the evening of Monday, Ramadan 14, 1442 AH, corresponding to April 26, 2021 until just before Tuesday's sunrise, noting that the time of the moonrise over the sky of Qatar will be at 5:22 pm on Monday, and it will set at 5:10 am the next day Doha local time.MENAFN24042021000063011010ID1101976487