Construction Business News ME MEP Award in the 'Project of the Year' category for Metito

(MENAFN - Mid-East.Info) The groundbreaking seawater desalination plant in the iconic NEOM city, developed by Metito, the global provider of water and alternative energy solutions,�won the Construction Business News ME MEP Award in the 'Project of the Year' category. The innovative project, launched in 2019, was awarded to Metito by the Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) and was completed in record time. This is the first plant of its kind in the KSA to deliver a constant flow of 125,000 m3/day of clean potable water, partially powered by renewable energy (4MW Solar plant). NEOM is at the heart of Saudi Arabia's sustainable vision for the future and highlights the KSA's commitment to sustainable infrastructure. About Metito: Metito is a global leader and provider of choice for total intelligent water management solutions with operations covering three business areas: design and build, specialty chemicals, and utilities. With over 60 years of experience, the Group provides customized, comprehensive and advanced solutions across the full spectrum of its industry; from clean to dirty water; desalination and re-use; industrial solutions (up to hyper pure water); investing into water and wastewater assets; and structuring both Greenfield and Brownfield schemes under project finance structures. The Group also provides custom alternative energy development and management solutions for utilities and corporations looking to uphold sustainable operations through generating clean, emissions-free energy . Metito successfully developed and executed thousands of projects across the world earning it the trust of market leaders and a reputation for professional excellence. The Group was the first to introduce the reverse osmosis technology for desalination outside the USA in 1972 and the first to pioneer concession contracts with private entities under Build Own Transfer (BOT), Build Own Operate (BOO), and Build Own Operate Transfer (BOOT) schemes in the Middle East, and under Public Private Partnership (PPP) agreements for bulk surface water supply concessions in Sub Saharan Africa . The Group is at the forefront of the water and wastewater industry with an impressive project portfolio that includes more than 3000 projects in more than 46 countries managed by over 3500 experienced and talented employees worldwide in strategically located operational offices .