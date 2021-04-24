Qatar- 'Drive home a new Lexus and get a chance to win GS 350'

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Abdullah Abdulghani & Bros Co (AAB) sole agents for Lexus vehicles in Qatar, is holding its Ramadan promotion under the theme 'This Ramadan, an elegant surprise awaits you'. The campaign began on April 15 and continues until May 31. Customers can avail of the campaign benefits at the Lexus showroom, Al Tadamon Motors & Trading Co and Al Tariq Automobiles & Spare parts Co. Customers purchasing any Lexus vehicles during the campaign period will get a chance to win a Lexus GS 350, which will be raffled at the end of the campaign period. "An attractive in-house finance package is being offered during the campaign, with a very competitive profit rate, no management fees and flexible payment option, and is Shariah-compliant with quick approvals," AAB said in a press statement. "Lexus vehicles are well-known for their luxurious driving performance, high quality, durability and reliability, and customers can enjoy the best purchase experience while buying their favourite Lexus vehicle. Customers can also enjoy the best ownership experience through 10 service centres across Qatar," the statement noted. The Ramadan timings of Lexus service centres are as follows: * Main Service, Al Nayef Quick Service Centre (QSC), Al Khor and Al Watania: from 8am until 2pm and from 8pm until 2am; closed on Friday. * Al Wakra QSC, Abu Hamour QSC, Aziz QSC, Airport Road QSC, Landmark QSC and Sheehaniya Express Service Centre (ESC): from 8am until 2pm and from 8pm until 2am. On Friday, the timings are from 8pm to 2am. The Lexus showroom located on C-Ring Road is open seven days a week, making it more convenient for the customers to visit it at their convenience. During the holy month of Ramadan, the main showroom is open from 8am to 2pm and from 8pm to 11pm, Saturday to Thursday, and from 8pm to 11pm on Fridays. "Abdullah Abdulghani & Bros Co WLL was founded in the year 1958 by one of Qatar's pioneering business families and is the leading automobile distributor in Qatar," the statement points out, adding that the company's "constant commitment to delivering a great customer experience coupled with the world-class luxury, quality and reliability of Lexus vehicles" has enabled the brand to enjoy a high market share in the country. The AAB management has wished all the people of Qatar Ramadan Kareem on the occasion of the holy month. MENAFN24042021000067011011ID1101977589