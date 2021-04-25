Covid: India records highest daily cases with oxygen running out
India is in the midst of a Covid surge and hospitals are running out of beds and oxygen.Full Article
Authorities scrambled to supply medical oxygen to hospitals as the country reported another 2,624 deaths, a new daily record.
It's one of the worst-hit cities in India - a country which just recorded the highest daily coronavirus cases in the world.