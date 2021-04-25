Flag carrier Turkish Airlines become among top 10 countries in capacity, performance

(MENAFN)Turkey's flag carrier Turkish Airlines reported that it turned into the leader in Europe in the number of flights and is amid the top 10 countries in terms of capacity and performance. The carrier reported that according to the European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation (Eurocontrol) data, Turkish Airlines took the lead, �flying more than twice as many flights as the airline in second place," since April 22, operating 711 flights. It further stated that Official Aviation Guide (OAG) data represented that the flag carrier was amid the top 10 airlines globally in terms of capacity and the leader in Europe. "I believe, just like 2020, we will conclude 2021 as the airline that showed the best management in the face of the pandemic," stated Ilker Ayci, Turkish Airlines� CEO.