Kuwait Red Crescent hands 5,000 food parcels to Palestinian refugees in Lebanon

BEIRUT, April 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Red Crescent delivered 5,000 food parcels to Palestinian refugees in Lebanon on Sunday during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan."Some 25,000 individuals will benefit from these portions, donated by the people of Kuwait to our Palestinian brethren in Lebanon," head of the organisation's Lebanon mission Musaed Al-Enezi said.Initiatives like these are repeated each year, during the Muslim fasting month, in the aim of lessening the suffering of the refugees in light of tough economic and health conditions, he added.