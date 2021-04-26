Guinness World Record holder Juandr�s Vera Paints a Mural in Egypt to Celebrate Mohamed Ramadan Becoming Garena Free Fire's Latest In-Game Character.

(MENAFN - Mid-East.Info) Juandr�s Vera has painted a 3D mural on a billboard in Cairo, Egypt to mark the collaboration between Mohamed Ramadan and Garena Free Fire A digital copy of the live mural is also on display on a billboard in Casablanca, Morocco Time-lapse video of the original artwork can be viewed on Garena Free Fire MENA's social media Free Fire users can now select Mohamed Ramadan's character until 15 May mural-in-egypt-to-celebrate-mohamed-ramadan-becoming-garena-free-fires-latest-in-game-character/garena-free-fire/" data-orig-file="https://i0.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/garena-free-fire.jpg?fit=1200%2C675 & ssl=1" data-orig-size="1200,675" data-comments-opened="0" data-image-meta="{" aperture":"0","credit":"","camera":"","caption":"","created_timestamp":"0","copyright":"","focal_length":"0","iso":"0","shutter_speed":"0","title":"","orientation":"1"}"="" data-image-title="garena-free-fire" data-image-description="" data-medium-file="https://i0.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/garena-free-fire.jpg?fit=300%2C169 & ssl=1" data-large-file="https://i0.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/garena-free-fire.jpg?fit=640%2C360 & ssl=1" loading="lazy" width="300" height="169" src="https://i0.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/garena-free-fire.jpg?resize=300%2C169&ssl=1" alt="" class="wp-image-30273 jetpack-lazy-image" data-recalc-dims="1" data-lazy-="" "https://i0.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/garena-free-fire.jpg?resize="300%2C169" &="" ssl="1" 300w,="" https://i0.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/garena-free-fire.jpg?resize="1024%2C576" &="" ssl="1" 1024w,="" https://i0.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/garena-free-fire.jpg?resize="768%2C432" &="" ssl="1" 768w,="" https://i0.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/garena-free-fire.jpg?resize="696%2C392" &="" ssl="1" 696w,="" https://i0.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/garena-free-fire.jpg?resize="1068%2C601" &="" ssl="1" 1068w,="" https://i0.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/garena-free-fire.jpg?resize="747%2C420" &="" ssl="1" 747w,="" https://i0.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/garena-free-fire.jpg?w="1200" &="" ssl="1" 1200w"="" data-lazy-sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px" data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/garena-free-fire.jpg?resize=300%2C169 & is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" ""=""> mural-in-egypt-to-celebrate-mohamed-ramadan-becoming-garena-free-fires-latest-in-game-character/garena-free-fire/" data-orig-file="https://i0.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/garena-free-fire.jpg?fit=1200%2C675 & ssl=1" data-orig-size="1200,675" data-comments-opened="0" data-image-meta="{" aperture":"0","credit":"","camera":"","caption":"","created_timestamp":"0","copyright":"","focal_length":"0","iso":"0","shutter_speed":"0","title":"","orientation":"1"}"="" data-image-title="garena-free-fire" data-image-description="" data-medium-file="https://i0.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/garena-free-fire.jpg?fit=300%2C169 & ssl=1" data-large-file="https://i0.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/garena-free-fire.jpg?fit=640%2C360 & ssl=1" loading="lazy" width="300" height="169" src="https://i0.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/garena-free-fire.jpg?resize=300%2C169&ssl=1" alt="" class="wp-image-30273" "https://i0.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/garena-free-fire.jpg?resize="300%2C169" &="" ssl="1" 300w,="" https://i0.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/garena-free-fire.jpg?resize="1024%2C576" &="" ssl="1" 1024w,="" https://i0.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/garena-free-fire.jpg?resize="768%2C432" &="" ssl="1" 768w,="" https://i0.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/garena-free-fire.jpg?resize="696%2C392" &="" ssl="1" 696w,="" https://i0.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/garena-free-fire.jpg?resize="1068%2C601" &="" ssl="1" 1068w,="" https://i0.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/garena-free-fire.jpg?resize="747%2C420" &="" ssl="1" 747w,="" https://i0.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/garena-free-fire.jpg?w="1200" &="" ssl="1" 1200w"="" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px" data-recalc-dims="1"> Dubai:�Spanish 3D artist and�Guinness World Record�holder Juandr�s Vera has painted a 3D mural of Mohamed Ramadan's in-game character on a billboard in Cairo, Egypt after collaborating with Garena Free Fire. Juandr�s completed the 18m x 12m sized 3D�mural in 11 days with a time-lapse of the entire painting process and the final�reveal video�now available to view on Garena's Free Fire MENA's social channels. In addition, a digital version of the 3D painting by Juandr�s is also displayed on a billboard in Casablanca, Morocco. Speaking on the partnership, Juandr�s said: 'It was an honour to be part of this exciting campaign! I'm so lucky to be able to incorporate my 3D mural art style with the most famous and trending video game Garena Free Fire and with the stunning number one Egyptian singer and amazing actor Mohamad Ramadan.' Mohamed Ramadan recently became the first Arab megastar to feature as a playable character in a global game. His in-game character was unveiled on the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai to thousands of people to mark the occasion. Free Fire players in the MENA region can now select Mohamed Ramadan's in-game character and claim rewards through a series of in-game events every day until 15th May. The collaboration with Mohamed Ramadan is part of Garena's commitment to deliver a customised gaming experience for its MENA audience during the Holy month of Ramadan. ABOUT GARENA : Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher. Free Fire, its self-developed mobile battle royale title, was the most downloaded mobile game in the world in 2019 and 2020, according to App Annie. Garena is run by passionate gamers and has a unique understanding of what gamers want. It exclusively licenses and publishes hit titles from global partners � such as Arena of Valor, Call of Duty: Mobile, and League of Legends � in selected markets globally. Garena champions social and entertainment experiences through games, enabling its communities to engage and interact. Garena is also a leading esports organiser and hosts some of the world's biggest esports events. Garena is a part of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), a leading global consumer internet company. In addition to Garena, Sea's other core businesses include its e-commerce arm, Shopee, and digital financial services arm, SeaMoney. Sea's mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology. ABOUT JUANDR�S VERA : Spanish 3D artist, Juandr�s Vera, is a multi-award-winning artist for 2D and 3D artwork that were and are exhibited at museums and galleries around the world. Artworks that are enticingly interactive in nature � encouraging passers-by to stop and click some 'gram worthy moments. He was the only artist to participate in the 3D Art Festival Dubai Canvas in all its five editions in Dubai. Vera found his way into the Guinness Book of World Records in 2013 when he and his team set a record for the world's longest anamorphic pavement art in Holland which was 140 m long.