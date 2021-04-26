Jordan- TAG.Global, federation of Syrian Chambers of Commerce discuss cooperation

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Apr. 26 (Petra) -- Founder and Chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), Talal Abu-Ghazaleh and Head of the Federation of Syrian Chambers of Commerce, Mohammad El-Lahham, means of joint cooperation between the two parties in the digital transformation field.During the meeting, held recently at the headquarters of the federation in Damascus, the two parties agreed to enhance their cooperation in different fields including the automation processes at the federation and the chambers of commerce, as well as e-archiving, accounting standards, and e-hosting of companies and institutions' websites, in addition to cooperation in training and capacity building of the cadres of the federation and the chambers.The two parties also agreed to cooperate in issuing ISO quality certification to eligible companies in the public and the private sectors, as well as in the fields of training in enterprise and project management and applied professional areas, in addition to dispute resolution and intellectual property.Abu-Ghazaleh affirmed his full readiness to provide TAG.Global's services that are well-known for their quality at the Arab and global levels, namely its training and capacity building services, digital transformation, programming, accounting and e-archiving to the federation, chambers and different government and private institutions.El-Lahham pointed out that the Federation and Chambers of Commerce had already embarked on the digital transformation process, noting that the electronic link with a number of government agencies is currently underway to provide e-services to members of Chambers in a fast, easy and reliable manner while maintaining paper documents and archiving them. AF26/04/2021 22:07:17 MENAFN26042021000117011021ID1101986492