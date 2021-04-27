A number of Republican politicians expressed outrage at the allegation that Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry had released sensitive information to Iran.Full Article
John Kerry denies he informed Iranian FM about Israeli strikes in Syria
How Iran Made Itself A Haven For Israeli Spies – OpEd
Eurasia Review
By Baria Alamuddin*
There’s nothing new in Iran’s paranoid ayatollahs seeing spies, saboteurs and enemies under..
