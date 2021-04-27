Trade AMID Bahrain, Gulf Cooperation Council members increases 6 percent

(MENAFN)According to the latest official figures, trade amid Bahrain and the rest of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members increased 6 percent yearly to USD1.76 billion in the first three months of 2021. Trade amid Saudi Arabia and Bahrain reached 45 percent of the total Bahrain-GCC trade and stood at USD789 million, according to data from Bahrain�s Information & eGovernment Authority found. No percentage figure for the change in Saudi-Bahrain trade was provided. Trade amid the UAE and Bahrain attributed to 36 percent of all trade amid Bahrain and the other six GCC members and in the first three months of the current year improved 15 percent to USD639 million. Trade amid Oman and Bahrain rose by 27 percent to USD230 million in the stated period, as trade with Kuwait amounted to USD98 million.