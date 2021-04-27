Dubai Student Wins Title of ACCA Middle East Finance Competition

(MENAFN - Mid-East.Info) Christopher O'Mahoney, a student at Dubai College, a British school based out in the United Arab Emirates, has won first place in ACCA's Middle East first ever financial literacy competition, The ACCA Middle East 2021 Student Financial Champion . In a campaign mission to boost financial literacy across the Middle East, ACCA offered a unique opportunity to young finance hopefuls to gain a head start into the ACCA Qualification. Candidates were given the chance to study the foundations of bookkeeping as part of the ACCA-X programme and to take the free online test. Over 300 students, interested in finance between the ages of 13 -16, enrolled in the competition for six weeks of learning, which took place online. ACCA's head of Middle East, Fazeela Gopalani says: 'This was a fantastic experience and we had over 300 entries with112 going on to embark on the six weeks studying challenge. 'ACCA is working closely with many educational institutions and government bodies across the region to encourage new generations to not only understand the importance of the almost pandemic proof profession, but also understand the significant role a professionally qualified accountant plays in building economies. 'We want the next generation to consider and undertake a career in accountancy and finance. The ACCA Middle East Financial Champion is just one way we are working hard to push financial literacy at an early age.' Christopher O'Mahoney, winner of the competition, says: 'I've really enjoyed doing the lessons. It's a great interactive way of getting to learn the basics of accounting. 'Thank you to ACCA Middle East for giving me the opportunity to participate � I'm delighted to have done so well.' A total of 10 000 AEDin prizes was given to the top ten winners listed below: Full name Place School Christopher O'Mahony 1st Dubai College Ayaan Mallick 2nd Al Diyafah High School Smruthi Prasad 3rd Indian School Bahrain Hamdah Fouad 4th Manarat International School Zuhaa Fouad 5th Manarat International School Aysha Hanna 6th DPS-Modern Indian School Faham Rashid Siddqui 7th English Language Private School Yaseen Imtiaz Syed 8th International Indian School Ameer Alduwaik 9th GEMS Wellington International School Youiel Waleed 10th St. Joseph Maronite school About ACCA: ACCA is the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. We're a thriving global community of 227,000 members and 544,000 future members based in 176 countries and regions that upholds the highest professional and ethical values. We believe that accountancy is a cornerstone profession of society that supports both public and private sectors. That's why we're committed to the development of a strong global accountancy profession and the many benefits that this brings to society and individuals. Since 1904 being a force for public good has been embedded in our purpose. And because we're a not-for-profit organisation, we build a sustainable global profession by re-investing our surplus to deliver member value and develop the profession for the next generation. Through our world leading ACCA Qualification, we offer everyone everywhere the opportunity to experience a rewarding career in accountancy, finance and management. And using our respected research, we lead the profession by answering today's questions and preparing us for tomorrow.MENAFN27042021005446012082ID1101989087