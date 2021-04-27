Israel to build livestock farm in Azerbaijan's liberated Zangilan district

(MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.27 Trend: Israel will build a livestock farm in Azerbaijan's Zangilan district, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, a representative of the Israeli company said, Trend reports. The statement was made during the visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva to the liberated Jabrayil and Zangilan districts. The company representative noted that Israel wants to provide Azerbaijan, especially the Karabakh region, with its knowledge and experience in the field of dairy farm technology.MENAFN27042021000187011040ID1101990159