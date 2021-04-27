Qatar- Amir holds telephone conversation with Prime Minister of India

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani held Tuesday a conversation via telephone with HE Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi, during which they discussed the two countries latest efforts in containing the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, and ways to enhance joint cooperation to contain the virus and enhance protection against it. In that regard, His Highness expressed the State of Qatar's solidarity with the Indian people, in the efforts India is exerting in facing a new wave of the virus, expressing condolences on the victims, and wishing the injured a swift recovery. For his part, the Prime Minister of India expressed his thanks and appreciation to HH the Amir for the State of Qatar's position that reflects the strength of bilateral ties, and the spirit of joint co-operation. The call also focused on reviewing bilateral co-operation between Qatar and India, ways to develop and enhance them, in addition to regional and international issues of joint interest.MENAFN27042021000067011011ID1101991358