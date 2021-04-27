Jordan- Agreement signed to improve water quality, support livestock farmers in Badia regions

(MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN � The Ministry of Environment and Ministry of Water and Irrigation on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding to rehabilitate artesian wells and provide a water source for livestock farmers and their cattle in the Badia regions.The agreement was signed by Environment Minister Nabil Masarweh and Water Minister Mohammad Najjar, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.The agreement is part of the Community Action plan aimed to rehabilitate and improve the quality of water in the Jordan Badia, namely the new Sweilmeh well in the Northern Badia, Al Jarba well in Maan's Southern Badia, Al Souqa well in Amman's Central Badia and Hanif well in Ruweished in the Northern Badia.The two ministers also signed a memo with head of the Economic and Social Association of Retired Servicemen to cultivate Paulownia trees on the sides of Waleh Dam. These trees are grown for timber while the leaves and flowers can be used as fodder for livestock, Petra reported.Under the agreement, the association will plant paulownia trees to increase the green cover, while the Water Ministry is responsible for the cultivation of 16,000 dunums to ensure sustainable fodder production. Masarweh, during the ceremony, said that the Environment Ministry, via the environmental compensation fund, is committed to disbursing the UN grants designated for the rehabilitation of environmental systems in the Jordanian Badia, mainly those affected as a result of refugee influxes during the 1990/1991 Gulf War, in accordance with the applicable legal standards. MENAFN27042021000028011005ID1101992765