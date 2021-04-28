100 Million Meals: Food Distribution Begins in Ghana, Angola & Uganda

(MENAFN - Mid-East.Info) 1.25 million meals in Angola, 2.5 million meals in Ghana and 1.25 million meals in Uganda Donations continue to pour in even after the campaign achieved target in 10 days Dubai, UAE: Distribution of food parcels has begun in Ghana, Angola and Uganda as part of the African countries targeted by the '100 Million Meals' campaign that aims to provide food aid for disadvantaged communities in 30 countries. The campaign's organizer, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), is collaborating with local food banks and charities in the three beneficiary countries to ensure swift and integrated food distribution to those in need. Low-income individuals and vulnerable families in Uganda, Ghana and Angola started receiving parcels packed with essential food items to empower them to prepare their own meals throughout the holy month of Ramadan. Every AED1 donated to the '100 Million Meals' campaign provides one meal in targeted countries. West Africa The MBRGI is collaborating with the non-profit 'Good for all in Ghana to carry out logistical operations and fieldwork to swiftly distribute food aid to those in need. Vulnerable groups in Zongo communities and slums within the capital Accra will receive food parcels, enough to secure 2.5 million meals in Ghana. Central Africa In Angola, MBRGI is collaborating with the 'Food Bank of Angola' to distribute food parcels, equivalent to 1.25 million meals, to underserved homes and residences across Luanda. East Africa In Uganda, the MBRGI is working closely with the 'Haba Na Haba' Food Bank in Uganda to carry out efficient and swift food distribution to low-income individuals and families across the country. Using the food bank's database to reach those in need, food parcels will secure 1.25 million meals across Uganda. Food distribution is currently underway in several countries, namely Egypt, Jordan and Pakistan, in coordination with local and regional authorities to accelerate the delivery of food aid to vulnerable groups. Multiple Parties As part the '100 Million Meals' campaign, The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment is distributing food parcels across part of the 30 targeted countries, in coordination with the local authorities and charity institutions. MBRGI is cooperating with the UN World Food Programme to distribute biometric-protected cash vouchers to beneficiaries in Palestine and in refugee camps in Jordan and Bangladesh to purchase their own food, and with the Food Banking Regional Network as an umbrella for local food banks in 12 of the campaign's targeted 30 countries. Ease of Storage The '100 Million Meals' campaign provides easy-to-store food parcels of basic and packaged foodstuffs to facilitate their transportation and distribution across countries of different climates, without the need of refrigeration. The parcels empower disadvantaged families and individuals across 30 countries to prepare their own nutritious meals throughout the holy month of Ramadan, forming a food safety net and providing a chance to a dignified life among poor populations. The '100 Million Meals' campaign achieved its target within only 10 days of its launch, raising AED100 million in donations from individuals, businesses, and organizations, inside and outside the UAE. Donations In-Flow Donations continue to pour in for '100 Million Meals' even after achieving its target within 10 days of its launch. Companies, businessmen and members of the public can donate in four easy ways. First, on the campaign's website�www.100millionmeals.ae; second, by making a transfer to the campaign's bank account through Dubai Islamic Bank (AE08 0240 0015 2097 7815 201 ); third, by sending 'Meal' on SMS to the UAE specified numbers (Du or Etisalat) listed on the website; and fourth, by contacting the campaign call center on the toll-free number 8004999 . 30 Countries The 30 beneficiary countries of the '100 Million Meals' campaign span four continents and include Egypt, Sudan, Tunisia, Somalia, Senegal, Benin, Angola, Ghana, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Kenya, Ethiopia, Tanzania and Burundi in Africa; Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Palestine, Yemen, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan in Asia; Kosovo in Europe; and Brazil in South America. 100 Million Meals Campaign MBRGI was established in 2015, combining under its umbrella over 30 humanitarian and developmental initiatives and entities devoted to supporting and empowering vulnerable and disadvantaged communities around the world. The '100 Million Meals' campaign falls under the humanitarian aid and relief pillar, one of the five pillars that classifies MBRGI's work, which extends a helping hand and supports millions of people in more than 108 countries around the world regardless of race, religion, or geographical region. The campaign is an expansion of the locally-held '10 Million Meals' campaign that was launched last Ramadan to provide food support to empower COVID-19-hit groups across the country.MENAFN28042021005446012082ID1101997298