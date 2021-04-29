Qatar- MoI refers 201 for Covid-19 precautionary measure violations

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: Ministry of Interior (MoI) officials have intensified efforts to take action against individuals violating various Covid-19 precautionary measures in the country and have reported 201 violations in the country. 196 were booked for not wearing masks in public. The Ministry also referred five people for not complying with quarantine requirements. The officials referred them to the Public Prosecution for violations. Till now the ministry has referred thousands of people to the Public Prosecution for violating the Covid-19 precautionary measures in the country. "In line with the cabinet decision based on Law No. 17 of 1990 regarding infectious diseases, the competent authorities referred several people to the Prosecution for violating COVID19 preventive and precautionary measures in force," Ministry said in a statement. "The competent authorities call on the public to adhere to the precautionary and preventive decisions in force to protect them and others from the spread of the Coronavirus in society," the statement added MoI and health authorities have been continuously warning the public to follow precautionary measures like wearing masks, following social distancing, and restricting the number of people in vehicles to fight the Covid-19 pandemic from spreading.MENAFN29042021000063011010ID1102002539