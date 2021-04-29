Jordan- Tkiyet Um Ali's food distribution to needy in full swing during Ramadan

(MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN � Once the truck carrying food parcels arrived at Biyareq Al Ataa Association in Jabal Al Nasr neighbourhood on a recent Ramadan day, Tkiyet Um Ali (TUA) staff members wearing face masks and gloves jumped into action to sort the parcels and distribute them to beneficiaries.Ramadan is a hectic time for TUA, a non-profit organisation providing food support to vulnerable communities in Jordan, as charities and zakat donations intensify during the holy month.According to Islamic law, or Sharia, zakat is one of the five pillars of Islam, a requirement that every Muslim pays 2.5 per cent of what he/she owns in cash money, gold, silver, cattle, farms and rentable assets, in alms.The organisation, founded in 2003 by HRH Princess Haya, aims to eradicate hunger and malnutrition in the Kingdom and provide food support to 20,000 Jordanian families on a daily basis.Due to the COVID pandemic, for a second year in a row, the Mawa'ed Al Rahman programme, which brought together beneficiaries at the Mahatta centre for a group meal was cancelled.'The pandemic really affects the process,' said Saja Aliwi, a TUA staff member.To avoid large gatherings, the organisation replaced its programme by a hot Iftar meal distribution.In partnership with neighbourhood associations, TUA organises the delivery of meal parcels to around 2,000 to 3,000 beneficiaries per day during Ramadan.'Our staff members have strict hygiene guidelines,' Aliwi told The Jordan Times.The distribution is performed with 350 partner associations in the governorates of Amman, Madaba, Zarka and Balqa.Families can get the food delivered home. To preserve their dignity, the distribution is done in a discrete manner.The distribution process takes place from 5pm to 7pm to ensure that the meal is as fresh as possible. The package contains the nutrients necessary for a balanced diet such as chicken, rice, fruits, yogurt, water and dates.'Ramadan is all about giving, donating and doing good,' said Aliwi. MENAFN29042021000028011005ID1102002954