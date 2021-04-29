Jordan- Royal Court announces 7 days of mourning over passing of Prince Muhammed bin Talal

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Apr. 29 (Petra)-- The Royal Hashemite Court on Thursday, in a statement, announced 7 days of mourning over the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Muhammed bin Talal, His Majesty's personal envoy, may his soul rest in peace.Following is the full statement by the Royal Hashemite Court: "By the order of His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, the Royal Hashemite Court has announced seven days of mourning, over the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Muhammed bin Talal, His Majesty's personal envoy, may his soul rest in peace."Amman 29 April 2021.17 Ramadan 1442. MF 29/04/2021 22:46:46 MENAFN29042021000117011021ID1102003351