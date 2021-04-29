IDEB Qatar organises Covid-19 awareness seminar

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Institution of Diploma Engineers Bangladesh (IDEB), Qatar chapter, organised a seminar to address the precautionary measures against Covid-19 and on the guidance for expatriate Bangladeshis traveling to their home country. Dr Mohamed Mustafizur Rahaman, counsellor (labour), embassy of Bangladesh, attended the seminar as chief guest. Head of Chancery, Counsellor, Mahbubur Rahman (Political), was the special guest. Jahedul Islam, president of IDEB Qatar chapter, chaired the seminar. Billal Hossain, joint general secretary, IDEB Qatar chapter, presented a paper titled ‘Covid-19 Precautionary Measures & Awareness'. Counsellor Mahbubur Rahman spoke on the Covid-19 situation in Bangladesh during his recent visit to the country. He urged Bangladeshi expatriates in Qatar to follow the precautionary measures set by the Qatar government. Dr Mustafizur Rahaman in his discussion urged Bangladeshis to create public awareness to address the coronavirus situation. He urged the diaspora to work together with the Qatar government initiatives. Ashraf Uddin, general secretary of IDEB, advisers Khandaker Abu Raihan and Khandaker Ohidul Alam expressed their thanks and appreciation to IDEB for arranging the seminar. Shahjahan Khan, Mizanur Rahman, Fauzul Azim, Khorshed Ahmed, Akbar Ali, Kazi Ramzan Ali, Hasan Chowdhury, Harunur Rashid, Zillur Rahman, and Shahinur Islam also spoke on the occasion. President Jahedul Islam thanked everyone for attending the seminar and urged them to work together to create awareness among the Bangladeshi community in Qatar. The question and answer session was conducted by vice president Mohamed Abdul Mukit. MENAFN29042021000067011011ID1102004341