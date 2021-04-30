Jordan- Crush at Israeli religious festival kills 44

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Apr. 30 (Petra)-- At least 44 people were crushed to death at an over-crowded religious festival in Israel on Friday, medics said.The crush occurred as tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews thronged to the Galilee tomb of 2nd-century sage Rabbi Shim Bar Yochai for annual Lag B'Omer commemorations that include all-night prayer, mystical songs and dance.Medics said 103 people had been injured in what they described as a stampede. Casualties included children, witnesses said. 30/04/2021 09:24:26 MENAFN30042021000117011021ID1102005228