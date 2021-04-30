As a result of the disaster at Mount Meron, cultural events and musical performances that were expected to take place on Friday were cancelled throughout Israel.Full Article
Mount Meron disaster: Gov't declares national day of mourning Sunday
Netanyahu says Mount Meron disaster will be 'thoroughly' investigation
Israeli government approves prime minister's request to mark Sunday as day of national mourning after at least 45 people were..
