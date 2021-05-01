Qatar- FIVB World Tour: Cancun Hub 3rd Event

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Qatar's Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan in action against Poland's Piotr Kantor and Bartosz Losiak during the Third Cancun Hub event of the FIVB World Tour, in Cancún, Mexico, yesterday. The Polish duo defeated Cherif and Tijan 2-0 (21-23, 20-22) to take the lead in Pool C. The Qataris who beat Italy's Tiziano Andreatta and Andrea Abbiati 2-0 (21-16, 21-18) in their first match on Thursday, will take on Mexicans Miguel Sarabia Delgado and Raymond Stephens Zamora in today's Main Draw - Round 1 match.MENAFN01052021000063011010ID1102009897