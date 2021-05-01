Watch: UAE workers get Dh25,000 education grants for kids in touching Labour Day tribute

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Fifteen construction workers of various nationalities were given Dh25,000 scholarships towards their children's education to mark Labour Day. In the heart-warming initiative by Etisalat, workers from four labour camps in Dubai were transported to a site, where they were asked to piece together a massive tile structure that had a message they weren't expecting. The message read: "You've built today, so let us build your child's tomorrow". When they were done, an official then revealed that each of the workers would be given Dh25,000 towards their child's higher education. Bursting into applause and wiping away tears, the men are clearly overwhelmed at the news and several expressed their heartfelt gratitude. Abdul Latif Awan, a 65-year-old father of two from Rawalpindi, Pakistan, said: 'I had never imagined that my prayers this Ramadan would be answered and that I would get such a big reward, so that my children's life would be taken care of. I have given 38 years of my life in this country, and this country has given me such a big parting gift. I will cherish this all my life. Fighting back tears, 34-year-old Indian Shaikh Riyazuddin said: 'I want our adopted daughter to get a higher education so she can stand on her own two feet and be ready for the world. I am very happy that I will be able to give her a good education. Meanwhile, Bagladeshi father of two Mohammed Firoj Mia, who arrived in Dubai in 2004, said, 'With this money, I can help build a brighter future for my family and also save for their future. I'm very grateful. Now, I can fulfil a very big dream of mine. The workers received a ceremonial certificate and can also be seen excitedly ringing up their families back home. Commenting on the initiative, Dr Ahmed bin Ali, Group Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications, Etisalat, said: 'The contributions [of these workers] to the society and economy are invaluable, as they play a key role in the construction of world-famous skyscrapers and iconic sites. It is but fitting for us to mark Labour Day by paying tribute to their hard work and sacrifices. The UAE, home to about 2.2 million blue-collar workers, observes International Workers Day, also known as Labour Day, on May 1 every year to recognise the efforts of labourers across the nation. Click/tap here to subscribe to Khaleej Times news alerts on Telegram. MENAFN01052021000049011007ID1102009889