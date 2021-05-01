With Jerusalem under lockdown last year's Holy Fire ceremony was held in the near-empty church that is revered by Christians as the site of Jesus's crucifixion, burial and resurrection.Full Article
Holy Fire ceremony at Church of Holy Sepulcher draws crowds in Jerusalem
