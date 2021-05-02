Turkey: Police arrest senior IS member in Istanbul

(MENAFN) A report by local media said that on Sunday, May. 1 Turkey�s police arrested a suspected senior member of the Islamic State (IS) in Istanbul. The NTV broadcaster stated that the suspect, an Afghan national with a code name "Basim," was deemed to be the right-hand man of IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi who died in 2019 in Syria. The militant outfit headed by al-Baghdadi declared the founding of a caliphate, or the alleged Islamic State, in June 2014, after it captured a great swathe of territories over Iraq and Syria. A number of terrorist outfits in other nations swore allegiance to the IS. Nonetheless, regional nations, with support of the world community, have retaken cities and towns from the IS in recent years.