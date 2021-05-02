Palestine: 15 new COVID-19 deaths, 512 cases recorded

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Ramallah, May 2 (Petra) -- The Palestinian Minister of Health Mai al-Kaila said on Sunday that Palestine recorded 15 new deaths from the COVID-19 and 512 cases in the last 24 hours.In the daily report on the epidemiological situation of the virus in Palestine, al-Kaila said that there are 142 coronavirus patients in intensive care rooms, including 39 patients on artificial respirators, while 358 patients are being treated in COVID-19 centers and departments in hospitals in the West Bank. AJ02/05/2021 15:06:30 MENAFN02052021000117011021ID1102013417