Dudin: Jordan to receive one million anti-Covid vaccine doses by end of May

Amman, May 2 (Petra)-Minister of State for Media Affairs, Sakher Dudin, said Jordan has so far received 300 thousand vaccine jabs of various clinically-approved drugs used to treat Covid-19, adding that the deliveries were already used in the Kingdom's immunization drive.Dudin, who is also the government's official spokesperson, made the remarks adjusting his previous statement to the country's outlets on Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, announcing "large" quantities of multiple vaccine doses are set to be delivered to Jordan until the end of May.The minister said Jordan is scheduled to receive up to one million doses of multiple clinically- approved vaccines by the end of May.