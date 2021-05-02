Kuwait- KRCS distributes Eid Al-Fitr coupons for families in need

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Arwa Al-Wgayyan KUWAIT, May 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) announced on Sunday distributing Eid Al-Fitr coupons for families in need inside Kuwait, at the cost of KD 30 (around USD 100) for each family.KRCS Director of local aid department Mariam Al-Adsani said in remarks to KUNA that this campaign plans to spread happiness among the as a step to alleviate their suffering during this holy occasion.The families which received the coupons will head to shops to purchase eid garments, she added.Eid Al-Fitr aid is part of the seasonal support KRCS offer to people in need, including widows, orphans, divorced, people in need, patients, elderly, and people of low wages, she said.KRCS allocated a team of volunteers to distribute the coupons, food parcels, and sanitary goods for poor families, Al-Adsani said.She expressed her extreme thanks to the volunteers for their humanitarian role in serving the society, she added.The Society is keen on boosting cooperation with donors who always support her humane efforts, she affirmed.KRCS receives "Zakat"-alms- money from citizens to hand them to poor people inside the country, she said. (end) akw.lb MENAFN02052021000071011013ID1102013845