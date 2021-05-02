Kuwait- 33 prisoners infected with COVID-19, but 'stable' -- MoI

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 2 (KUNA) -- At least 33 prisoners have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, but their conditions are 'stable', Kuwait's Ministry of Interior (MoI) declared on Sunday.The preventive and health measures have been taken, in line with the instructions of the Ministry of Health (MoH), the Ministry's security media and public relations department said in a statement.It pointed to continued recovery of those who are infected, stressing that there is no worry about them.Being keen on the safety of prisoners, medical swabs have been conducted on prisoners that led to the discovery of 33 infected cases, it said. Only one infected case was admitted to Farwaniya hospital.The infected have been separated, in accordance with the instructions of the MoH, the statement said, affirming abidance by all relevant health preventive measures.In addition, the statement referred to continued coordination with the MoH to conduct required periodical tests, based on keenness on the prisoners' safety. (end) ays.msa.hm MENAFN02052021000071011013ID1102014257