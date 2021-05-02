Qatar- Zakat Fund announces amount of Zakat Al Fitr

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: The Zakat Fund of the Ministry of Endowment and Islamic Affairs has urged the public to pay Zakat Al-Fitr on time, pointing out that it is a duty of every Muslim, whether male or female, minor or adult. This came in a statement issued by the Fund in this regard, in which it specifies the amount of Zakat Al-Fitr for this Ramadan season 1442H is equivalent to QR 15 and that it should be given before the Eid Al-Fitr prayer, so that the fund can deliver it to the poor who deserve it. The Fund indicated that the basic principle of zakat Al-Fitr is to take it out from most of the people's food, which is rice, and the amount is 2.5 kg, with the possibility of paying it in cash at a value of QR 15 as previously mentioned, and the Zakat Fund receives the value of zakat Al-Fitr from the generous public in cash and distributes it to those who are entitled to it as appointed according to the Sunnah of the Prophet.MENAFN02052021000063011010ID1102014170