Virtual Reading Box 2021 attracts wide participation from adults and children

(MENAFN - Mid-East.Info) - Dubai Culture concluded the activities on 8 April - 12 sessions, 1,700 participants, and 80% satisfaction rate digital-format/reading-box-2/" data-orig-file="https://i2.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/reading-box.jpg?fit=1200%2C1200 & ssl=1" data-orig-size="1200,1200" data-comments-opened="0" data-image-meta="{" aperture":"0","credit":"","camera":"","caption":"","created_timestamp":"0","copyright":"","focal_length":"0","iso":"0","shutter_speed":"0","title":"","orientation":"1"}"="" data-image-title="reading-box" data-image-description="" data-medium-file="https://i2.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/reading-box.jpg?fit=300%2C300 & ssl=1" data-large-file="https://i2.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/reading-box.jpg?fit=640%2C640 & ssl=1" loading="lazy" width="300" height="300" src="https://i2.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/reading-box.jpg?resize=300%2C300&ssl=1" alt="" class="wp-image-25548 jetpack-lazy-image" data-recalc-dims="1" data-lazy-="" "https://i2.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/reading-box.jpg?resize="300%2C300" &="" ssl="1" 300w,="" https://i2.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/reading-box.jpg?resize="1024%2C1024" &="" ssl="1" 1024w,="" https://i2.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/reading-box.jpg?resize="150%2C150" &="" ssl="1" 150w,="" https://i2.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/reading-box.jpg?resize="768%2C768" &="" ssl="1" 768w,="" https://i2.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/reading-box.jpg?resize="696%2C696" &="" ssl="1" 696w,="" https://i2.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/reading-box.jpg?resize="1068%2C1068" &="" ssl="1" 1068w,="" https://i2.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/reading-box.jpg?resize="420%2C420" &="" ssl="1" 420w,="" https://i2.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/reading-box.jpg?w="1200" &="" ssl="1" 1200w"="" data-lazy-sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px" data-lazy-src="https://i2.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/reading-box.jpg?resize=300%2C300 & is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" ""=""> digital-format/reading-box-2/" data-orig-file="https://i2.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/reading-box.jpg?fit=1200%2C1200 & ssl=1" data-orig-size="1200,1200" data-comments-opened="0" data-image-meta="{" aperture":"0","credit":"","camera":"","caption":"","created_timestamp":"0","copyright":"","focal_length":"0","iso":"0","shutter_speed":"0","title":"","orientation":"1"}"="" data-image-title="reading-box" data-image-description="" data-medium-file="https://i2.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/reading-box.jpg?fit=300%2C300 & ssl=1" data-large-file="https://i2.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/reading-box.jpg?fit=640%2C640 & ssl=1" loading="lazy" width="300" height="300" src="https://i2.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/reading-box.jpg?resize=300%2C300&ssl=1" alt="" class="wp-image-25548" "https://i2.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/reading-box.jpg?resize="300%2C300" &="" ssl="1" 300w,="" https://i2.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/reading-box.jpg?resize="1024%2C1024" &="" ssl="1" 1024w,="" https://i2.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/reading-box.jpg?resize="150%2C150" &="" ssl="1" 150w,="" https://i2.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/reading-box.jpg?resize="768%2C768" &="" ssl="1" 768w,="" https://i2.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/reading-box.jpg?resize="696%2C696" &="" ssl="1" 696w,="" https://i2.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/reading-box.jpg?resize="1068%2C1068" &="" ssl="1" 1068w,="" https://i2.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/reading-box.jpg?resize="420%2C420" &="" ssl="1" 420w,="" https://i2.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/reading-box.jpg?w="1200" &="" ssl="1" 1200w"="" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px" data-recalc-dims="1"> Dubai, UAE:�Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) concluded the activities of the virtual Reading Box 2021 that was launched during the National Month of Reading. The activities of the initiative attracted 1,700 participants from different age groups and nationalities from all over the UAE. The virtual Reading Box was organised as part of Dubai Culture's efforts to encourage the younger generation to engage with reading and writing in a way that would contribute to establishing a culture of reading as a daily habit, spreading knowledge among Emiratis and building a reading society, in line with the Authority's commitment to support the National Literacy Strategy 2016-2026. Held on Microsoft Teams, the initiative provided a variety of rich and fun educational workshops in Arabic and English, carefully selected and supervised by a group of writers and artists in the UAE. 1,700 participants and 80% satisfaction rate The initiative, held annually during the National Month of Reading in March, presented 12 sessions that witnessed the attendance of 1,700 participants from citizens and residents, who shared their feedback in a questionnaire that was prepared by Dubai Culture. The participants expressed their enjoyment and the satisfaction with the knowledge they attained across the diverse and rich group of workshops and activities, recording an 80% satisfaction rate. The questionnaire also surveyed the participants' opinions on the activities they would like to see in the forthcoming editions of the Reading Box. Desires varied between creative writing, dialogues with writers, storytelling for children, and art workshops. Dubai Culture will seek to meet the aspirations of the public in its upcoming reading-related activities. The workshops were divided into weekly programmes, which provided participants with the opportunity to learn about many cultural and artistic topics and skills, such as reading music (solfegio), the Emirati Historical Novel, and exploring styles of writing thriller stories. The activities also included an enriching session titled 'Women in Greek and Arab Poetry' that was held in cooperation with the Center for Greek and Arabic Literature and Culture, shedding light on some of the Emirati and Arab writers and poets. Activities also included interesting and useful workshops, including 'Make Your Reading Calendar', 'Skills of Summarising a Book', and 'The Impact of Reading on the Actor's Personality,' in addition to a workshop to motivate children to produce creative artworks titled 'The Dice Game,' and sessions that through reading, allowed participants to explore worlds, genetics, symbolism in children's stories, and the art of photography. The Reading Box is one of the annual initiatives organised by the Public Libraries Department at Dubai Culture. The first version was launched in 2016 in a new and innovative form at the Dubai Mall to instil the concept of reading among society, especially the youth, in all public places, making reading a permanent societal behaviour practised by individuals, even in shopping centres.MENAFN02052021005446012082ID1102014505