Qatar reports 646 new COVID-19 cases, 206,948 in total

The Qatari health ministry on Sunday announced 646 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 206,948, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua . Meanwhile, 1,480 more people recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 192,551, while the fatalities increased by seven to 472, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA. A total of 1,913,127 persons in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far, while the total number of vaccine doses administered is 1,579,002.