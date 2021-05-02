Coalition shot down Houthi drone targeting southern Saudi cities

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, May 2 (KUNA) -- The Saudi-led coalition to support the legitimate Yemeni government said Sunday evening that it had shot down an explosives-laden drone fired by Houthi militia towards civilian targets in southern Saudi cities.In a statement aired by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the coalition vowed that it would take all necessary actions to foil Houthi attacks and destroy their military capabilities in line with the international law. (end) nso.ibi MENAFN02052021000071011013ID1102014766