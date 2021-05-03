Jordan- Alberta sees single-day record high with 2,433 new COVID-19 cases

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Ottawa, May 3 (Petra) -- The Canadian health authorities in Alberta on Monday recorded 2,433 new coronavirus infections, indicating the highest tally since the beginning of the pandemic, and bringing the caseload in the province to 194,898, while the death toll reached 2,086.In a statement, the authorities said that Alberta has become one of the hot spots for COVID-19 in Canada during this third wave of the pandemic, stressing that what is happening now is an uncontrolled viral growth.Alberta Premier Jason Kenney expected that things to be getting much worse before they get better, in light of this exponential growth, describing it as a "sad reality".Alberta sees the highest rate of coronavirus active cases in Canada, with a total of 22,920 active infections. WH03/05/2021 10:42:13 MENAFN03052021000117011021ID1102017112