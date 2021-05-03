Palestine: 11 new COVID-19 deaths, 565 cases recorded

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Ramallah, May 3 (Petra) -- The Palestinian Minister of Health Mai al-Kaila said on Monday that Palestine recorded 11 new deaths from the COVID-19 and 565 cases in the last 24 hours.In the daily report on the epidemiological situation of the virus in Palestine, al-Kaila said that there are 133 coronavirus patients in intensive care rooms, including 39 patients on artificial respirators, while 338 patients are being treated in COVID-19 centers and departments in hospitals in the West Bank. AJ03/05/2021 13:34:48 MENAFN03052021000117011021ID1102018102