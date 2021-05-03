New life begins in Khanlyg village of Azerbaijan's Gubadly district - Trend TV

(MENAFN - Trend News Agency) GUBADLY, Azerbaijan, May 3 By Aslan Mammadli - Trend: A new life begins in the village of Khanlyg, Gubadly district of Azerbaijan, which used to be famous for its carpets, but was plundered during 30 years of its occupation by Armenia since 1993, Trend reports. The village got its name in the 18th century. Khanlyg was a famous carpet weaving center in Azerbaijan. During the occupation, Armenia razed the village to the ground. All houses here were destroyed. After 2014, the illegal regime changed the name of the village to Ishkhanadzor and housed here more than 100 Armenian families, whose members were mostly terrorists who arrived from Syria. A school and a first-aid post were built for the families' permanent residence in Khanlyg. Cars and tractors were provided to the illegals. Partially, the funding came from the Armenian Commissariat for Work with the Diaspora, which coordinated the policy of illegal settlement in Karabakh, and the Tufenkian Foundation. Armenian mercenaries, who arrived to Karabakh from Syria and Lebanon with the support of these structures, underwent military training in these territories. Following the second Karabakh war, the village was among the territories that Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation. In recent months, the territory of the village, mainly land intended for sowing, has been cleared of mines. Wheat has already been planted in the cleared areas. MENAFN03052021000187011040ID1102018821