Qatar- INSANIA supports QRCS Ramadan Campaign

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Humanitarian Funds (INSANIA) has announced cooperation with Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS), under its Ramadan Campaign 1442 A.H. titled ‘Race to All That Is Good', by providing humanitarian aid to hundreds of poor families in Qatar. It is a joint noble humanitarian action by INSANIA and Ajial Qatar, as part of their social initiatives to support QRCS's social assistance programs for poor families and labourers in Qatar. During the holy month of Ramadan, QRCS's Volunteering and Local Development Division is distributing food parcels on a daily basis in many parts of the country, while observing all Coronavirus preventive measures. Chairman of the OICHF Board of Trustees, Sheikh Dr. Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, highlighted the constant coordination and effective collaboration with QRCS, under the leadership of Sheikh Abdullah bin Thamer Al Thani. ‘We always seek to take this cooperation farther, in light of QRCS's expertise and professional volunteers,' said Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. ‘I would like to thank them for their valuable efforts to deliver aid to the eligible families and labourers'. He promised to continue to pursue a broader international outreach, be up to their responsibilities, and adopt an equal footing approach to all those in need. ‘The local and international initiatives launched by QRCS are admirable. Concerted efforts are imperative amid the exceptional situation of Covid-19,' he added. Muna Fadel Al-Sulaiti, Executive Director of Volunteering and Local Development Division at QRCS, said, ‘The projects of Ramadan Campaign 1442 A.H. are well in progress, thanks to Allah and the donors, who are giving generously with great compassion. This reflects Ramadan's spiritualities of solidarity, charity, and benevolence'. According to her, the delivery and pickup of food parcels are done under strict health controls. ‘The unusual conditions brought about by the pandemic should not stop humanitarian action. We have to adapt our work to the mainstream health protocol. The partners and contributors to our Ramadan Campaign, including OICHF, are to be praised. I hope to widen the horizons of future bilateral cooperation in charitable and humanitarian work,' she concluded. MENAFN03052021000067011011ID1102019294