A Democrat, Biden formally reversed himself just 2 weeks after his administration announced it would keep the cap at the 15,000 level set by his Republican predecessor, an immigration hawk.Full Article
Biden heeds complaints, lifts refugee cap to 62,500
Jerusalem Post0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Biden Heeds Complaints, Lifts Refugee Cap to 62,500
President Joe Biden said on Monday he has resurrected a plan to raise refugee admissions this year to 62,500 after drawing a wave..
Newsmax