Jordan- Indian sailor in Aqaba tests positive for Indian Covid-19 variant

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Aqaba, May. 4 (Petra) -- A health official said that the infected person with the Indian Covid-19 variant in the southern port of Aqaba is an Indian sailor who had arrived in Aqaba via King Hussein International Airport a few days ago.Director of Health Affairs in the Aqaba Governorate, Saeb Abu Aboud Hiyasat, told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Monday that the Indian sailor came to Aqaba 4 days ago, and Covid-19 test found that he carries a positive virus.He pointed out that due to the lack of capabilities in the city of Aqaba to detect the Indian Covid-19 variant, the sample was sent to Amman laboratories, and after 3 days, the result appeared positive from the Indian variant, while the infected person was under quarantine according to the approved and applicable health protocols.Hiyasat added that he left the Kingdom through King Hussein International Airport after staying for two days, and that he had no contact with anyone during this period except his driver.An investigation was carried out to count those in contact with the driver, while him and his family were placed under quarantine, and samples were taken from them, Hiyasat noted.Tests results showed that the driver was infected with the British Coronavirus variant, which is already exists in the Kingdom, while results havn't showed any infections among his family, Hiyasat explained, adding that the driver's family was placed under a 10-day quarantine and is being followed up by the joint epidemiological investigation team in the city of Aqaba to ensure their safety. AF04/05/2021 00:42:44 MENAFN03052021000117011021ID1102020577