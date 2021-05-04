Turkey's benchmark stock index ends Monday at 1,421.15 points

(MENAFN)On Monday, Turkey's benchmark stock index ended at 1,421.15 points, increased by 1.67 percent versus the last close. Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index improved 23.33 points in the last week's close of 1,397.82 points, opening the week at 1,401.64 points. By a daily trade rate of 15 billion Turkish liras (USD2 billion), the total amount of market rate of the BIST 100 stood at 1 trillion Turkish liras (USD122 billion) by market close. The index's lowest rate reached 1,400.15 points, as its daily high stood at 1,421.15 points.