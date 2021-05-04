Afghanistan- Khalilzad Meets Ghani, Abdullah on Peace Process

(MENAFN - Daily Outlook Afghanistan) KABUL - US Special Representative for Afghanistan reconciliation ZalmayKhalilzad on Monday held meetings with President Ashraf Ghani and Chairman High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) Abdullah Abdullah and briefed them about recent development in the Afghan peace process. In a meeting with President Ghani, US Chief Negotiator ZalamyKhalilzad briefed the president regarding his latest activities with regard to the Afghanistan peace process, the Presidential Palace said in a statement. Ghani stressed aligning the ongoing peace process on the basis of new facts emerged after opening of a new chapter of relationship between the US and Afghanistan in the aftermath of foreign forces withdrawal from Afghanistan. The president said peace was vital for the people of Afghanistan and for government but this process should be based on new facts and realities. HNRC Spokesperson FaridonKhwazon said that US Chief Negotiator met Dr. Abdullah Abdullah and discussed with him latest development in peace process. Khalilzad last week traveled to Qatar and held meetings with representatives of China, Russia and Pakistan. He participated in a multilateral meeting on Afghanistan. He also held separate meetings with the Taliban and government negotiating delegations members. On his way to Afghanistan, Khalilzad met Junbish Party head Marshal Dostum in Tashkent. He also met Uzbekistan foreign minister and discussed with him matters related to Afghan peace process. (Pajhwok) MENAFN04052021000175011038ID1102023257