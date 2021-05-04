Saudi Arabia's Agricultural Development Fund Chooses Oracle Cloud Applications to Scale Operations in the Kingdom

(MENAFN - Mid-East.Info) Digitization initiative will enable Saudi credit provider to utilize real-time agricultural data to improve support for farmers and innovate new services Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Oracle today announced that the�Agricultural Development Fund (ADF)�of Saudi Arabia will automate its core finance, procurement and HR functions with�Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite.�The implementation will help ADF drive data integration across the organization, reduce operational costs, and develop a secure, scalable IT infrastructure to help support the fund's rapid expansion and innovation of new services. ADF is the Saudi government's principal credit institution specialized in financing agricultural activities in Saudi Arabia. The fund also works to develop the country's agricultural sector through scientific and technological development initiatives. 'At the Saudi Agricultural Development Fund (ADF) we are on a mission to enhance the country's food security while maintaining natural resources and developing rural areas by providing loans to farmers across the Kingdom', said Mr. Munir Al-Sahli, General Manager, Agricultural Development Fund. 'ADF's operations are expanding, and we need to respond quickly to the requirements of our farmers. Our transition to Oracle Fusion Applications from an on-premises environment will help us expand capacity quickly and leverage agricultural data from across the country in real time so that we can focus our efforts and resources where they are needed the most. It will also enable us to implement enhanced quality control processes and ensure robust data security across our operations.' ADF will deploy�Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP),�Oracle Fusion Cloud Procurement (part of Oracle Cloud ERP),�Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM),�Oracle Integration�and�Oracle Analytics Cloud.�A significant result of the implementation will be the ability to provide ADF leadership with mobile access to real-time field and operational data, which will be critical for enhancing decision-making and efficiency. 'The ADF is on a unique mission that is vital for sustainable agricultural development in Saudi Arabia. With its pervasive Artificial Intelligence capabilities, a modern user experience and continuous innovation, Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications are best suited to help ADF achieve its strategic objectives', said Marwan Alzughaibi, Country Leader, Business Applications � Saudi Arabia, Oracle. About Oracle : Oracle offers suites of integrated applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.MENAFN04052021005446012082ID1102026993