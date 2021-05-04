Jordan- PNC calls on European Parliament to reverse its decision on funding UNRWA

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, May. 4 (Petra) -- The Palestinian National Council (PNC) called on the European Parliament to reverse its decision on linking financial support provided to UNRWA with the amendment of educational materials in its textbooks that allegedly promote "hatred" and "incitement to violence."In a letter sent by PNC Chairman, Salim Zanoun, to President of the European Parliament, David Maria Sassoli, on Tuesday, Zanoun commended the continued political and financial support for "UNRWA" provided by the European Union (EU).He emphasized that the educational materials taught by "UNRWA" schools reinforce the principles and values of the United Nations (UN), and the aforementioned accusations that aim to distort "UNRWA" and harm the most vulnerable group, namely Palestinian refugee students, are untrue.He explained that the Palestinian curriculum in the schools of the State of Palestine, taught by UNRWA schools, include the Palestinian narrative of national history, issues of identity, dignity and the national narrative.He pointed out that the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination confirmed that the Palestinian curricula taught by UNRWA do not contain these accusations. Indeed, UN reports confirmed their conformity with UNESCO standards for peace and tolerance in education.He stressed that the Palestinian people look to the European Parliament to continue supporting UNRWA, which constitute a cornerstone of regional stability. "Millions of Palestinian refugees are still waiting for their dream to return to their homes from which they were forcibly displaced since 1948," Zanoun underlined. AF04/05/2021 23:07:11 MENAFN04052021000117011021ID1102027100