Jordan- KSA reports 999 new COVID-19 infections, 14 fatalities

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, May. 4 (Petra) -- A total of 999 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, bringing the caseload to some 21,300, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).Fourteen people succumbed to the lung disease within the last 24 hours as the death tool in the GCC country stood at 7,006, the SPA cited the Saudi Ministry of Health as saying. AF04/05/2021 23:10:35 MENAFN04052021000117011021ID1102027099