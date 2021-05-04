Kuwait- MoH to inform beneficiaries when second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine is available

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 4 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Health announced Tuesday that it will inform those who got the first jab of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine about the new date for their second shot when the country receives a new shipment of the vaccine. In statements to KUNA, the ministry Undersecretary for Public Health Bouthina Al-Mudhaf said that the decision was taken as the vaccine producers, particularly AstraZeneca, may delay the delivery of the new shipment due to the growing global demand for the vaccine.She assured that the ministry had not taken a decision to change the type of vaccine in the second shot. (end) mrv.ibi MENAFN04052021000071011013ID1102027453