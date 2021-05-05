Turkey's benchmark stock index ends Tuesday at 1,401.52 points

(MENAFN)On Tuesday, Turkey's benchmark stock index ended the day at 1,401.52 points, dropped 0.34 percent versus the last close. Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index declined 4.90 points from the last close of 1,401.64 points, opening the day at 1,401.64 points. The index's lowest rate stood at 1,411 points, as its daily high reached 1,428.07 points. The total amount of market rate of the BIST 100 stood at 1 trillion Turkish liras (USD121.04 billion) by market close, with a daily trading rate of 18.06 billion Turkish liras (USD2.17 billion).