Iraq: 2 rockets strike air base including U.S.-led forces in Anbar

(MENAFN) The Iraqi military stated that on Tuesday, May. 4 two Katyusha rockets settled on a military air base including U.S.-led coalition forces in the Iraqi western province of Anbar. A short statement by the media office of the Joint Operations Command said that both rockets settled in an empty spot in the Ayn al-Asad Air Base without leading to any casualties. An Iraqi Army source anonymously said to Xinhua that the rockets were launched at the air base from al-Biyader village east of the town of al-Baghdadi, around 190 km northwest of the country�s capital Baghdad. The assault came a day after a similar one by three Katyusha rockets aimed at the Balad Air Base, around 90 km north of the capital, without leading to any casualties.